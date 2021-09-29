Lavender Fields, Lit by Night, Add Mood to This Market

What to Know Cherry Valley

Through Oct. 24, 2021, Thursdays through Sundays, 5 to 10 p.m.

Entry and parking are free; lavender-lovely bites and sips are available for purchase

PONDERING A LAVENDER FIELD... after the lavender has grown, blossomed, and been cut, all to add flavor to lovely foods and fragrance to soaps and such? The physical space is still there, even if the rows of picturesque herbs are gone, at least for the time being. You can't transport an entire field somewhere else, or fold it up and stow it, while you await the next year's big blossoming. But you can think of the fresh-of-air area in a fresh way, with an eye to fine fall nights and excellent eats. And that's just what is happening at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, in Cherry Valley, over a number of atmospheric autumn weeks.

LAVENDER MARKET NIGHTS... is the name of the happening, which is popping up around the pretty destination, in a few outdoor areas, every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Oct. 24, 2021. As mentioned, it is not lavender season, in terms of seeing a field full of flowers, but lavender will be very much a part of the evenings, with several snacks and sips boasting lavender flair. Fig and Lavender Goat Cheese with Arugula is one tempting item, while the beverage menu has several lav-y libations, including Lavender Beer.

GLITTERY BULBS... will up the atmos around the fields and the stately olive grove, adding a romantic touch to the alfresco pop-up. Admission is free, and you won't pay a thing to park, but do show with money for any food or drinks you want to buy. The menu and the map? Peruse it here, and think about how you'd stroll on a sweet October evening, not far from the desert resort cities, while enjoying a lavender-inspired refreshment. And stay tuned: More merriment is ahead at Highland Springs, including a mid-November olive harvest and Christmas Nights, starting Nov. 3.