Have you herb the good word? June is lavender time in Santa Barbara

What to Know 2024 Santa Barbara Lavender Festival

Saturday, June 29 at the Great Meadow at Santa Barbara College

Free admission

WHILE GRAY IS THE HUE OF JUNE — hardly any Californian who has ever stepped outside on a late spring morning would dispute that suggestion — we also do love our light purple-y vibe. The jacaranda trees are beginning their pretty purple runs (or, in warmer areas, are currently wrapping up their annual show) and other dramatically tinged flowers are popping, from lupine to the sweet peas of Lompoc. But the purple mantle is perhaps most festively worn by the fields of Ojai, Cherry Valley, and other lush growing spots, thanks to lavender's lovely reign. Or "rain," if you prefer: Walking through a field in full bloom can feel like you're walking through puddles of purple (they're not actual puddles, of course, but please allow us to be a tad poetical; lavender just brings that out in us). You can find these fabulous fields at various farms come June and July, but if you're seeking a celebration of lavender, turn your purple-seeking sights to the American Riviera.

THE SANTA BARBARA LAVENDER FESTIVAL... will bloom on the last Saturday of June — that's June 29 — at Santa Barbara College. Make for the school's Great Meadow to peruse all sorts of booths, with sachets, soaps, and other lavender-lush goodies on the for-sale tables. Some of the vendor categories include "oils & aromatherapy," "artisans & crafters," and "food," so you might pick up some fragrant misters, a gorgeous wreath, and a few lavender muffins or cookies, all in one go. Be sure to look into some of the regional lavender farms, like Clairmont Farms in Los Olivos, while in the area, if you'd like the "strolling dreamily through a lavender field" experience. The Santa Barbara Lavender Festival does not take place in or next to a lavender field, keep in mind, but in an airy setting that is perfect for a browse-and-maybe-buy experience.