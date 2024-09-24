LAUSD opens clothing boutiques to help unhoused students

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) opened its doors Monday to five boutiques that will serve students experiencing homelessness across several regions of the district.

The goal is to both help families and students experiencing homelessness and address chronic absenteeism. Every piece of clothing is brand new and free to students. Featured brands include Adidas, Vans, and Levi’s. The grand openings were part of the district's iAttend Outreach Day.

“Now when they don’t have clothes that are without holes, they don’t have clothes that really fit them because they got them at some bazaar and their church, which is better than nothing but it doesn’t make them look like they're students,” said LAUSD board member Jackie Goldberg during the ceremony. “They can come here and find something to wear that will feel and look good and make them feel good about themselves.”

Since 2021, the number of enrolled students experiencing homelessness has skyrocketed, according to the school district. Over the 2021-2022 school year, the district reported 11,314 students were affected by homelessness. Over the past year, those numbers have jumped to 17,245 students - nearly a 50% increase.

“Many of these families do not have the resources to provide for their own children,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “No child should feel inadequate. No child should have to go to school without the appropriate clothing or shoes.”

The boutiques are currently funded by federal money from the American Rescue Plan, but alternate sources are already being explored.

“We are working to get donations from corporate entities to continue these types of services when these funds expire,” Carvalho said.

Each one of the five boutiques LAUSD owns and operates are located in different regions the district serves.