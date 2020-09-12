Two LA Sheriff's Deputies Ambushed, Shot Near Metro Station in Compton

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were ambushed and shot multiple times near the Metro Blue Line station in Compton Saturday and are "fighting for their lives," while the shooter remains at large.

Video of the ambush shows a single shooter approaching the deputies' parked SUV near the station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street, then opening fire through the passenger door before running away.

The surveillance video was posted on the Sheriff's Department Twitter account. Warning that the video is disturbing.

A massive search is underway for the shooter.

Updates are expected at a 10 p.m. press conference.

"One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery," the department said in a tweet.

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The department tweeted surveillance video of the attack and said the shooter opened fire without warning. The FBI also said in a tweet that they had offered and would lend any assistance needed to the LASD.

Metro says there will be no Blue Line service between Artesia Boulevard and Willowbrook Avenue/Rosa Parks for the rest of the night due to the shooting. Passengers should use Metro Bus 55 or bus shuttles.

This is a developing story.