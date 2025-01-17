Sheriff's deputy loses Altadena home while helping with Eaton Fire

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is reflecting after his home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire in Altadena last week.

Collin Davis allowed NBC Los Angeles to walk with him on Thursday as he sifted through the ashes, what remains of his home on East Altadena Drive following the fire.

Davis works with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. He said he left his home the night of the fire last Tuesday to be ready for what was needed of him.

“When the team pages, you know you have to automatically respond to it,” said Davis.

Davis shared some videos from last Wednesday that showed him returning to his home to find the fire was still burning. He also shared a picture of what his home and some of the others on the property looked like before the Eaton Fire.

“When I left, I don't know why, I thought I was going to come back to my house,” he said.

Davis told NBC4 that he appreciates the donations, attention and care from family, friends and people he does not even know.

“Our natural job is to help other people,” he said. “So, it’s been really hard to let people help you.”

Davis, who is focused on search and rescue, feels he is being saved and remains inspired by the resilience of the Altadena community.

“We want to rebuild something. I’ve lived in this town for 20 years,” said Davis. “You know, I just lived in this spot for year. It was a really beautiful place to live. People are great and I want the best for them.”