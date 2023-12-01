Las Vegas

Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, killing 2

Two people died and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By The Associated Press

An image of caution tape.
NBC 7

Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, two of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

“We believe this is an isolated event," Lourenco responded in a text when asked if there was an active shooter situation.

One shooter was involved, but a suspect had not been captured, he said Friday evening.

The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced Friday they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents last month.

