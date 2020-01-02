Las Vegas

Las Vegas PD Looking for Help in Kidnapping Caught on Camera

Tips provided by the public enabled detectives to identify the people allegedly involved in the incident, the department said in a statement.

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man was arrested Thursday in a case involving home surveillance video showing what appeared to be an abduction, police said Thursday.

The video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed a a woman running from a car and screaming for help outside a home before she was hit, kicked and dragged back to the car early Wednesday.

The woman's identity wasn't released but the statement said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested and jailed on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic battery.

It wasn't immediately known whether Rodgers had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

