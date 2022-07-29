weather

Summer Storm Soaks Las Vegas Inside and Out

Mother Nature held all the cards when a summer storm brought flooding late Thursday during a wild night in Las Vegas.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A summer storm drenched Las Vegas inside and out Thursday when authorities received hundreds of weather-related calls during a night of flooding, thunder, lighting and strong wind gusts.

Water turned streets into ponds and even found its way inside buildings, seeping through ceiling panels and inundating parking areas at hotels and casinos. Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for much of the Las Vegas area Thursday night and rain continued into early Friday morning.

Video captures flooding from a summer storm July 28, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Winds gusts up to 70 miles per hour were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday night. Most outages were in the downtown Las Vegas and east valley areas, according to KSNV.

Video posted to social media showed water streaming inside a sportsbook at Circa Las Vegas. Light rain showered the inside of Planet Hollywood as it fell through a ceiling panel.

At the LINQ hotel, water gushed like a river through a parking garage.

Several crashes were reported on rain-slicked and flooded streets.

In Southern California, mountain communities can expect rain and possibly thunderstorms due to a monsoonal system moving in this weekend.

Extreme Heat 4 hours ago

Amid Extreme Heat, How Will Climate Change Impact Student Athletes?

climate change anxiety Jul 28

Climate Change Causing Anxiety? Here Are 5 Ways to Cope.

This article tagged under:

weatherLas Vegas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us