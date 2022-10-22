Vallejo Rapper LaRussell, Momo's Cafe Offer ‘Pay-What-You-Want' Menu

LaRussell, a rapper from Vallejo will help customers pay their bills if they eat at one of his favorite local restaurants.

LaRussell tweeted Wednesday that he bought out Vallejo restaurant Momo's Cafe for the rest of the year.

From Oct. 24 until the end of the year, Momo's Cafe will turn into "Momo’s Proud 2 Pay Cafe."

Customers will have the option of paying what they want for the meal, while LaRussell and his company called "Good Compenny” will pick up the rest of the tab.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Momo's Cafe is located at 402 Georgia Street and it offers breakfast and lunch until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Momo's Cafe on Instagram.

Watch NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai's full interview with LaRussell in the video above.