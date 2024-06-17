Largest building for the unhoused in LA to be inaugurated

Next week the largest building in the region for people who are unhoused will be inaugurated.

In the center of Skid Row, next to streets full of tents and shelters like the Union Rescue Mission, the Weingart Center was built.

With 19 floors and 278 units, it aims to help combat the problem of homelessness in one of the most affected areas.

“We believe it is the biggest permanent supportive housing project in the city,” The Weingart Center Association President and CEO, Kevin Murray, said.

They are furnished, with pots, a bed and a television. They are almost ready to receive about 300 people who are homeless or in temporary housing.

The building will accept only adults who will have computer labs and personalized assistance.

“There will be people helping them get to their doctor appointments or assisting them on applying for jobs or benefits,” Murray added.

They will also offer art and music classes and a place where they can take their pets. The project has local, state and federal funds.

“I hope this building provides dignity and respect,” Murray said.

It was designed so that tenants applying and renting under Section 8 would pay 30 percent of their income. The goal is not only to help them get off the streets.

“Our goal is not just to house people, our goal is to keep them housed and want to stay housed,” Murray said.

