Fox News names Lara Trump weekend show host in historic media hire

Trump is the first family member of a sitting president to host a weekly TV program.

By The Associated Press

Donald Trump and Lara Trump.
GETTY IMAGES

Fox News Channel has hired the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be host of a new weekend show on the network.

Trump was a contributor who made appearances on Fox in 2021 and 2022, after President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term.

Fox said it had parted ways with Trump in December 2022, citing company policy that it could not employ someone running for office or involved with a candidate running for office.

She served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee from March 2024 through January 2025.

When will Lara Trump's show air?

Her hour-long show, “My View with Lara Trump,” will air at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights, Fox announced on Wednesday.

It will be the first time a family member of a sitting president will be on TV hosting a weekly program.

Fox said in its announcement that Trump's show “will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality.”

