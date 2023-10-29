LAPD YouTube account restored after suspension following Venice assault post

The Los Angeles Police Department’s YouTube account has been restored after it was suspended by the company following a post that included security camera video of a violent assault in Venice.

Police posted the video in an appeal to the public for help in finding the attacker. The video shows a man using a bolt cutters to beat the victim Sept. 28 near Speedway and Market Street.

The department included the video as part of an Oct 26 news release that asked for help in identifying the attacker. The accompanying video was removed “for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service,” according to a note on the video.

It was not immediately clear when the account was suspended. The department posted an update Sunday indicating the account was restored.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“YouTube has reached out to us and has restored the LAPDHQ account,” the department said Sunday on X. “The brutal attack has been removed. Our scheduled public information and content will resume as usual.”

YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Saturday by the Associated Press.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was treated for “severe” injuries to his head, according to the LAPD.

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pacific Area Robbery Detectives at 310-482-6395. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).