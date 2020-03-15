coronavirus

LAPD Supervisor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, First Case in Department

By City News Service

The first case of COVID-19 in the Los Angeles Police Department was confirmed Sunday in one of its supervisors at Pacific Division, the department said.

The supervisor exhibited flu-like symptoms March 5, the LAPD said. The person was sent home and tested for COVID-19, which came back positive. He is improving and expects to make a full recovery, the LAPD said in a statement released Sunday.

No other personnel from the division have experienced symptoms or been isolated, Los Angeles police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

