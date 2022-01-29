LAPD Says It's Ready for NFC Title Game, Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Police Department says it's fully prepared to meet the public safety needs for Sunday's NFC conference championship game, as well as the upcoming NFL Week activities and Super Bowl LVI.

The department said deployments have been boosted across the entire city, with hundreds of additional officers in uniform as well as specialized assignments.



"These added staffing resources will ensure our community remains safe while deterring any celebratory unruly conduct or other disruptions," police said.

Also, officials said the vast majority of the more than 1,300 LAPD employees forced out of work due to COVID-19 issues have returned to active duty, and the number of new cases has dropped significantly.

"The Department also has additional contingency plans for all types of disasters, planned and unplanned events requiring additional police personnel. Our ability to realign operations and significantly surge in size to meet critical public safety needs is well established and has been a point of significant focus in preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI," the LAPD statement continued.

"The Department has been working in preparation for the upcoming NFL related events for more than a year. Staffing plans have been implemented to ensure a strong highly visible presence not only at NFL venues, but throughout other locations within the city."

"Additionally, the Department is working closely with all its public safety partners in the Los Angeles region as well as our State and Federal law enforcement agencies in a highly coordinated manner to address planned as well as other various contingencies."