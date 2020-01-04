Landry’s Warns Customers of Potential Data Breach

Landry's, which owns restaurants like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Joe's Crab Shack and Saltgrass Steak House, warned customers after a data breach may have compromised credit card information.

The Houston-based company owns and operates more than 60 restaurant chains nationwide, and wrote that the data breach likely affected cards swiped between March 13 and Oct. 17, 2019.

The breach may have happened when servers swiped customers' credit cards in machines intended to submit food and drink orders to the kitchen and bar, as opposed to separate machines used on "point-of-sale terminals," according to Landry's.

The company said Landry's Select Club rewards were not involved in the potential breach.

Landry's advised customers who think they might have been impacted to monitor their credit card statements.

