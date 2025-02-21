Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to be honored in National Garden of American Heroes

The echoes of Kobe Bryant’s greatness will soon be etched in stone again.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that Bryant—one of basketball’s most revered figures—will be immortalized in the National Garden of American Heroes, a planned tribute to the nation's most iconic figures.

Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, will stand among civil rights pioneers, sports legends, and cultural trailblazers.

“Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali. Not a bad athlete, what do you think, Muhammad? Not too bad. And the late Kobe Bryant. People love Kobe Bryant,” Trump said during his announcement. “We’re going to save Tiger Woods for another time.”

Bryant’s name appeared on a distinguished list that includes Dr. King, Ali, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Coretta Scott King, Frederick Douglass, and Jackie Robinson—a testament to his enduring influence beyond basketball.

A Legacy Bigger Than Basketball

Kobe Bryant was never just about basketball. Yes, he was a five-time NBA champion, a league MVP, an 18-time All-Star, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, but his impact stretched far beyond the hardwood. He was an ambassador for the game, an advocate for women’s sports, a storyteller, and a philanthropist whose influence rippled through communities in need.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Bryant granted more than 200 wishes, brightening the lives of children battling critical illnesses. With his wife Vanessa, he founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, an initiative dedicated to helping underprivileged youth, fostering athletic and social development, and supporting homeless families in Los Angeles.

He championed the next generation, especially in women’s basketball. The love he had for his daughter Gianna, and the way he poured himself into growing the game she adored, left an indelible mark on young athletes everywhere. His “Mamba Mentality” was more than a slogan—it was a philosophy of relentless pursuit, of pushing past limits, of striving for greatness no matter the odds.

NBCLA NBCLA

A Fitting Tribute

In a city where he became larger than life, Bryant already has two statues outside Crypto.com Arena, with a third on the way. But this honor stretches beyond Los Angeles—it cements his place in American history, where his influence will be remembered not just by basketball fans, but by generations to come.

The National Garden of American Heroes, first proposed in 2020, aims to celebrate the country’s most impactful figures. And Kobe, through his work on and off the court, more than earned his spot.

The timing of this announcement comes as the Lakers, currently sitting at 32-21, are deep in the Western Conference playoff hunt. Even in his absence, Bryant’s presence looms over the franchise. Every young player who dons the purple and gold chases the standard he set. Every fan inside Crypto.com Arena still feels the weight of his legend.

And now, his legacy will have a place where the entire country can come to reflect, to honor, and to remember the man who inspired millions with his drive, his dedication, and his unwavering belief in the power of hard work.

Because even though Kobe Bryant is gone, the impact he left behind? That will never fade.