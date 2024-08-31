Inland Empire

Lake Perris' Desert Daze music festival announces cancelation

By Karla Rendon

An Inland Empire-based music festival that was slated to take place this fall has been canceled, organizers announced Friday.

Desert Daze, which was scheduled for Oct. 10 to 13 in Lake Perris, will no longer take place, the festival announced in a social media post. Organizers cited “rising production costs and the current volatile festival market” as reasons for the cancelation.

“As an independent festival, an increasing rarity in today’s festival market, Desert Daze is run by a small team of people who love live music and this community,” organizers said in their announcement.

In wake of the cancelation, pass holders will be refunded. The team behind the festival said those who purchased tickets will be contacted directly regarding their refund.

This year’s lineup boasted Jack White, Thundercat, Cigarettes After Sex and various other musicians that ranged from psychedelic to indie rock and more.

