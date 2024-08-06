Lake Elsinore

Lake Elsinore Walmart employee stabbed to death in random attack

Officials said there was no interaction between the assailant and victim prior to the stabbing.

A parolee was arrested Monday morning after police said he fatally stabbed a Lake Elsinore Walmart employee in a random attack.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call of an assault with a deadly weapon around 7 a.m. in the 29000 block of Central Avenue. There, deputies found an employee suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who was identified as 65-year-old Jessica Morales, was given emergency medical aid at the scene but ultimately died of her injuries.

According to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, a man later turned himself in at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station. Lonnie Hinton, 29, of Wildomar, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Investigators said he was released from prison this year for a robbery and was on parole at the time of the stabbing.

“This appears to be a random event, and there was no interaction between the suspect and the victim prior to the assault,” Riverside Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “There are no outstanding suspects in this case.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

