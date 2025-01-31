Part of beach closed due to landslide in Laguna Beach

A portion of beach was closed Friday following a landslide on a bluff below homes in Laguna Beach.

Part of the bluff collapsed onto the shore at 9th Street Beach, temporarily closing the area. Rocks and dirt piled up on the sand below at least two homes.

A walking bridge and staircase also appeared to be damaged.

No injuries were reported. The homes were not damaged, according to the city.

Authorities are attempting to determine what caused the slide, which occurred after Southern California's first significant rain of the season, which broke a months-long dry spell. A geologist will assess the landslide and bluff.