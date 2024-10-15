Crime and Courts

Woman found with ‘samurai sword' in her carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport, TSA says

The weapon was confiscated by police, the TSA spokesperson said

TSA

Next time you fly, be sure to leave your medieval weapons at home.

A woman who was traveling out of New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Monday was found to be carrying a "samurai sword" in her carry-on bag, according to officials.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The woman, who has not been identified, put her bags to be screened at a security checkpoint, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said. The bag was pulled for further inspection after a TSA officer saw what appeared to be some kind of sword inside the bag when it was being x-rayed.

Sure enough, when the bag was opened, a samurai sword was inside, the TSA said. Port Authority Police were notified immediately after.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The weapon was confiscated by police, the TSA spokesperson said. The woman was issued a summons for a court appearance later this year.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us