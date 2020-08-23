LAFD Firefighter Goes Missing in Mexico

A firefighter has gone missing in Rosarito, Mexico, and now friends, family and members of the LAFD will be gathering to pray Monday for his safe return.

Frank Aguilar has been on medical leave from the LA Fire Department since March, living part-time in Rosarito. Last Thursday he left his condo to meet someone and never came back, his family said.

His daughters said they rarely go a day without talking to their dad.

“We don’t know what we would do without him. It’s just so crazy that this is even happening in the first place, but we really just need him to come home. Like, right now,” sisters Bella and Anaris Aguilar said.

His family filed a missing persons report with Tijuana police, and the FBI is helping in efforts to find Aguilar. The LAFD also said they were cooperating with law enforcement efforts.