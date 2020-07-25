coronavirus

LAFD Loses First Firefighter to COVID-19

By City News Service

A Los Angeles firefighter died Saturday from complications of COVID-19, the first in the department to die from the disease.

Firefighter-Paramedic Jose J. Perez was 44 and had been with the LAFD for more than 16 years, officials said.

Perez is survived by his wife and three children.

"Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and the entire Department send their deepest and most sincere condolences to the Perez family," according to a department statement.

From March through Friday, 145 LAFD employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with 108 recovered and back at work and 36 recovering at home.

