Lady Gaga Hints to 1-Year Extension on Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga is hinting that her Las Vegas Strip residency may extend to one more year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gaga told an audience Saturday at Park Theater at Park MGM that she planned to be there “for another year.” She then flashed two fingers and appeared to say, “Two, probably.”

MGM Resorts International said the company had “no comment at this time” about Gaga’s contract or her statement from the stage.

Gaga’s contract was originally announced as two years, opening in December 2018. A third year would carry her through 2021.

The Oscar-winning singer herself mentioned a possible three-year run during her opening of “Enigma” on Dec. 28, 2018, saying, “I’m sticking around here for two years, maybe three if I’m lucky.”