See the animated custom LA28 handover emblem for the Paralympics

The animated emblem features US and French flags that fold and unfold into the A in LA28.

An animated custom emblem was unveiled Wednesday to mark the handover of the Paralympics from 2024 hosts Paris to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

The emblem, one of several representing LA stories in the run-up to the 2028 Paralympics and Olympics, features animated French and U.S. flags that fold to form the A in LA28. The Paralympics flag will be handed over to Los Angeles in September after Paris finishes hosting the competition that begins in about one week.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 8. Los Angeles has already hosted two Olympics, but will be hosting the Paralympics for the first time in 2028.

“It will be a historic moment when the Paralympic flag gets handed over to LA on the world’s stage in September, marking the first time LA becomes the next host city for the Paralympic Games,” said LA28 Chief Marketing Officer Amy Gleeson. “To honor this milestone, we are releasing a custom Paralympic Handover emblem, with more emblems to come as we celebrate Paralympians throughout the Paris Games and look ahead to an incredible handover celebration that’s authentic to the LA28 Games.” 

The Olympics handover emblem was released in July.

The custom Paralympic emblem is the 50th custom design in LA28's campaign, which began in 2020. LA28 released seven new emblems from athletes and artists during the Olympics, and there are more to come.

