LA Pride Parade, block party takes over streets of Hollywood

The LA Pride Parade and Block Party took over the streets in Hollywood on Sunday, finishing a two-day celebration of Pride Month.

Parade director Mariela Spirelli told the Los Angeles Times that around 5,000 people marched in this year's parade, one of whom was Maliyah Heaven Espinoza. The 32-year-old trans woman and human resource business partner, who was named Ms. LA Pride several weeks ago, joined the throngs of marchers and revelers in Hollywood on Sunday for the 54th annual LA Pride Parade, one of the oldest celebrations of LGBTQ+ culture in the U.S.

Espinoza said that Karina Kendrick, her friend clad in angelic tissue-paper wings and white fur-covered calf boots, is her "trans mother," who helped her through her transition when she was 18. Pointing to the wings, Kendrick, a 37-year-old hairdresser, said she was dressed up as a "trans angel."

"I felt biblically that angels were neither male nor female, so I am tying that into my outfit," she told the Los Angeles Times.

A crowd of onlookers erupted as the parade kicked off around 11 a.m. with a group of bikers called the Motorcycle Contingent for Equality revving their engines and blaring their horns, rainbow flags waving as they rode.

Riders atop the TransLatina Coalition float decorated with light blue, light pink and white flowers and balloons, with the trans flag emblazoned on the side wore quinceañera dresses in celebration of the organization's 15th anniversary, the Times reported.

The parade and festival attracted more than 100,000 people to not only watch the procession but to also partake in food, drink, entertainment and live performances throughout the day.

The parade began at 11 a.m. at Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, then headed north on Highland, east on Hollywood Boulevard, south on Cahuenga Boulevard and finally back to Sunset.

"Star Trek" actor/activist George Takei served as the Icon Grand Marshal.

"As someone who has witnessed the struggles and triumphs of our community over the years, I am filled with gratitude for the progress we have made and inspired to continue the fight for full acceptance and equality for all," Takei said in a statement.

Professional wrestler Cassandro El Exotico will serve as the legacy grand marshal, while Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley -- the agency's first openly gay chief -- will serve as the community grand marshal.

"These individuals epitomize this year's theme of 'Power in Pride,' not just through their own achievements, but through their unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ rights and visibility," Gerald Garth, board president of event sponsor Christopher Street West, said in a statement. "As this year's grand marshals, they embody the essence of empowerment, showing us that our differences are not obstacles but sources of strength. Together, they inspire us to embrace our identities, break barriers."

Crowley said she was "overjoyed" to have the title of community grand marshal.

"This recognition is not just a reflection of my own efforts, but a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those who have fought for LGBTQ rights and equality."

Businesses were decked out in banners representing several LGBTQ+ groups, including rainbow, transgender and pansexual flags. The dinosaur atop Ripley's Believe It or Not! was wrapped in a colorful scarf, oversized heart-shaped glasses and a sign displaying "Power in Pride," as anthems from queer icons including Donna Summer and Madonna blasted, according to the Times.

The LA Pride Block Party followed the parade. It began at noon and continued until 8 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The free event included vendor and information booths, a beer garden, food trucks and live entertainment.

LA Pride festivities began on Saturday with Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park. The daylong event was highlighted by a concert headlined by iconic singer Ricky Martin.