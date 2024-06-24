Earthquakes

Early morning magnitude-3.2 earthquake shakes parts of Los Angeles and San Gabriel Valley

Shaking was felt early Monday in parts of southern Los Angeles County and the San Gabriel Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported early Monday in the Highland Park area.

The quake, reported at 5:07 a.m. in the community northeast of downtown Los Angeles, caused shaking in Glendale and nearby areas. It was centered 2.7 miles southwest of South Pasadena and 3.1 miles southwest of Alhambra with a depth of about 6 miles.

Shaking also was reported in Whittier, Pasadena, Pacific Palisades, La Canada Flintridge, Encino, Burbank, Azusa, Laguna Hills, Fontana, Ventura and other parts of southern Los Angeles County and the San Gabriel Valley.

