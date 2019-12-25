Fullerton College Student Hospitalized After Bar Attack

A Fullerton College student is showing signs of improvement, slowly starting to move his hands and open his eyes, after his family says he suffered a massive brain injury when a group of men assaulted him following a night of partying Thanksgiving week.

Bryan Calvachi's family members said they would spend Christmas Eve at St. Jude's Medical Center hospital in Fullerton, as the victim of the violent assault slowly recovers.

Calvachi's family said he showing small signs of improvement. He's slowly starting to move his hands and open his eyes, but they know he may never fully recovery. And this holiday season, the family is asking for prayers.

"We're not going anywhere...spend it with him, that's all we care about," Jessica Hernandez, the victim's girlfriend, said about spending Christmas Eve at the hospital.

"It's heartbreaking, but at the same time it's giving me hope because I know, slowly, he's getting better," Xavier Calvachi, the victim's brother, said.

Recovery for the Fullerton College student remains very uncertain. Calvachi's family says he suffered a massive brain injury when a group of men assaulted him, after a night of partying near Harbor Boulevard Thanksgiving week.

"My twin brother was on the floor unconscious and then I see two guys on my older brother…My brother was already defending himself (holds hands up to face). And they're still going at him," Michael Calvachi, the victim's twin brother, said.

The twin brother added, "It's hard because he's my twin. He's my best friend. It's like looking at myself on that bed too."

Police arrested four suspects in the brutal beating.

On Christmas, loved ones are asking for one more thing: hope.

"Doctors have done everything they can," Xavier Calvachi says. "Up to his body to recover, up to god's will to see how much, if at all, if he can recover."

The family says medical bills are now over $500,000. They've set up a Gofundme account to help with the expenses. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you may do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all funds raised in the form of platform and other fees.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated from a previous version to correct the school Calvachi attends.