LA Fire Department Hosts 8th Girls Empowerment Camp

Dozens of girls got a preview of what it takes to be a member of the LA Fire Department. From climbing aerial ladders to search and rescue training each girl got the chance to test their skills.

It's the LA Fire Department's 8th Girls Camp.

"It's been really fun. It's been a great opportunity," said Kaya Cisneros an LAFD Girls Camp participant. "I love helping people. I love helping the community."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Participants between the ages of 14 and 18 got the chance to suit up and learn how to use professional fire equipment during a two day training course.

Cutting with a chainsaw, climbing an aerial ladder, and a search and rescue simulation were all activities during the camp.

"You just like feel empowered and you’re with a bunch of people who are just like you and you’re learning and pushing each other together," said Grace Boaziz a participant. "I would want to do something in like helping people and something in service, so this opens my doors to many more options."

Chief Kris Larson says the camp goes beyond firefighter training , it's a leadership program too.

"You have the ability to do whatever you want. Some of these girls might chose to be firefighters, some might be scientists or cancer researchers," said Chief Larson. "We don’t know, but limitless."

It was an inspirational weekend building confidence and determination.

"If you can dream it, you can do it," said Boaziz.