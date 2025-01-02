LASD

LA County Sheriff's dispatch system crashes

The system, known as the Computer Aided Dispatch system, crashed on New Year’s Eve.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A system crash within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is affecting the way deputies log and respond to calls.

The system is the main way deputies respond to emergencies. 

Emergency 911 lines are still operating, but the crash is impacting dispatch and affecting how they receive information to send the information regarding calls to deputies. 

According to a spokesperson with LASD, deputies started having trouble logging into their computers in their patrol vehicles, where they receive information about calls from dispatch.

Dispatchers now have to radio information to the deputies, where the deputy will then log it and respond to the call. 

This type of workflow is common during power outages or when WiFi issues occur. 

The department said in a statement that they have been facing issues with outdated technology.

“In mid-2023, the department issued a formal request for proposals to acquire a new modernized, centralized CAD system,” the statement read.

In the event that there is a major emergency, the department;s main dispatch and radio center is still functioning.

It is still not clear what caused the crash but the department continues to resolve the issue.

