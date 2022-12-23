The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo.

The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.

We lost one of our partners today.



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of beloved Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K9 Jack. pic.twitter.com/hUuxbJUb1p — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) December 23, 2022

Deputies returned fire, killing the man. He died at the scene.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes during the standoff that began 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Nearby streets were closed as negotiators attempted to speak with the man. The 61-year-old suspect shot at a neighbor's car during a dispute that led to the standoff, the sheriff's department said.

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said Jack, a Belgium Malinois imported from the Netherlands, was a “devoted member'' of the Special Enforcement Bureau for four years, joining the K9 Detail in March 2019.

“K9 Jack saved numerous lives and courageously protected members of the Bureau during countless tactical operations,'' Luna said in a tweet. "K9 Jack was a very social dog with the heart of a warrior. K9 Jack was not only part of the @SEBLASD family he was a beloved member of his handlers family. K9 Jack will be sorely missed by his family, @SEBLASD and all of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department."

Deputies recovered a gun at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.