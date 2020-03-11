LA County Reports 1st Coronavirus Death

The first person to die of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus in Los Angeles County was announced Wednesday at a news conference, as health officials reported 27 cases in the county.

The victim was identified as a woman in her 60s who does not live in the county, but was visiting friends. The woman had an extensive recent travel history, including a long layover in South Korea, and underlying health conditions.

The county also reported six additional positive cases for coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 27, health officials said at a news conference.

Universities in Southern California began holding online classes this week, hoping to stop the spread.

LA County Case Breakdown

Eight people in a travel group to Italy

Two contract employees who were conducting coronavirus medical screenings of arriving passengers at Los Angeles International Airport. The two LAX screeners worked at the same quarantine station at the airport and are likely to have been exposed to the same source of the illness

Two relatives of a person who lives outside the county and was also confirmed with the virus

A traveler from the area of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. That person, the county's first, has since recovered

An American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) traveler

A patient who traveled to Japan

A patient with no known history of travel to outbreak regions, possibly LA County's first case of community transmission

Three people in Long Beach with histories of travel to outbreak areas. One was hospitalized in stable condition and the others are at home in isolation. Two went on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt, and the other person had traveled to an area in Northern California where community transmission has been reported.

A resident who returned from Iran via LAX

A woman in her 60s who doesn't live in LA County, who died of the virus.

6 additional cases were announced, but details were not yet available.

