LA County Declares a Local Emergency for Monkeypox Outbreak

Los Angeles County issued a proclamation of local emergency for monkeypox to address the number of increasing cases.

It is in response to bolster the county's response to the monkeypox outbreak, Supervisor Holly Mitchell said in a statement released Tuesday. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote to ratify the proclamation of a local emergency on Tuesday.

"This proclamation is critical in helping us get ahead of this virus," Mitchell said in a statement. "By declaring a local emergency, it allows us to cut through the red tape to better dedicate resources and educate residents on how to protect themselves and help stop the spread. It will also allow the County to quickly administer vaccines as more become available and to take the necessary efforts to obtain supplies and enhance outreach and awareness."

As part of the proclamation, the Board of Supervisors will request recovery assistance be made available under the California Disaster Assistance Act, and that the state expedite access to state and federal resources and any other appropriate federal disaster relief programs,

The Board of Supervisors will also direct county departments to implement all assessment, assistance and monitoring efforts as applicable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Monday in response to the increase of monkey pox cases in the state. Supervisor Janice Hahn posted in a tweet on Monday the response of the Board of Supervisors to the increase of monkeypox cases.

"I'm hopeful this will help vaccination efforts and ultimately help slow the spread of this virus," Hahn said in a tweet. "Tomorrow, I plan on introducing a motion to declare a Local Emergency in LA County."