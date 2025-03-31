LA County increases sales tax to 9.75% starting April 1

Starting Tuesday, the sales tax in Los Angeles County goes up to 9.75%, affecting everything from grocery bills to big purchases like cars and electronics.

The current sales tax of 9.5% is set to go up by .25% after voters approved Measure A in the November election to give more funding to homelessness issues.

The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster will see their rates go up from 10.25% to 11.25%, the highest rate in the entire county and the region.

The sale tax for the city of Long Beach will be 10.50% while Riverside and Orange counties will see their new sales tax rates set at 7.75%. Ventura County will see the lowest tax rate compared to other Southern California counties at 7.25%.

Palmdale and Lancaster will have higher sales taxes, higher than cities like Malibu, Manhattan Beach and Inglewood, after voter approved the increase in sales tax in November to keep more dollars to grow and improve local programs, public safety and infrastructure.

The city of Lancaster said in a statement that its “'Shop, drive, earn" economic incentive program will "help offset the impact on both shoppers and businesses, especially for larger purchases."

"This initiative is part of our broader commitment to stimulate economic activity and provide real benefits to our residents," the statement said.

However, not everyone is excited about this. Palmdale City Councilmember Andrea Alarcón told NBC4 that she was the only elected official in the Antelope Valley who opposed the sales tax hike.

An op-ed about her decision said in part that “This will disincentive local buying, hurt local and small businesses, and deter tourism. The people of Palmdale cannot afford an additional tax on day-to-day expenses. seniors and those on fixed incomes cannot afford it. I cannot afford it.”