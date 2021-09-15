A proposed update to the Los Angeles County health order will include new rules to fight the pandemic, including requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor mega-events of 10,000 people or more, the public health director said Wednesday.

The new health order, expected to be issued later this week, will also require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees in indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. The order will require customers and employees to have at least one dose of vaccine by Oct. 7 and receive their second by Nov. 4.

The order will recommend, but not require, vaccine verification for employees and customers in indoor portions of restaurants.

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage,'' Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. "This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.''

She said county health officials "believe that targeted vaccine mandates are now a very important strategy for quickly raising vaccination overage across our county and ending the pandemic.''

The vaccination/testing requirement for outdoor mega-events -- including Dodger, Ram and Charger games -- will take effect Oct. 7.

Attendees at indoor mega-events of 5,000 or more people are already required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.