LA County Fire Department responds to report of train derailed in Carson

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a derailed train in Carson Monday afternoon.

Union Pacific said four locomotives and five rail cars derailed near Carson Street and Alameda Street around 1 p.m.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene where multiple cars were seen derailed from the tracks.

"There were no injuries or releases of contents reported," said Mike Jaixon, Union Pacific senior communications manager.

In a statement, the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority said the incident damaged rail infrastructure.

"There was no injury nor hazardous material released, per our initial reports," a company spokesperson said. "Rail access to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach along Alameda Corridor is currently shut down while crews repair tracks and prepare to put rail cars and locomotives back onto rail."

The cause is under investigation.