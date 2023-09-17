Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy killed in his patrol car

A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday in the ambush shooting death of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy at a stoplight in Palmdale.

The new details, confirmed early Monday by the NBC4 I-Team, emerged a day after a reward of $250,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed the deputy Saturday evening, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

LASD sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot and killed in his patrol vehicle as he was leaving the Palmdale Sheriff Station. The sheriff's deputy was in uniform in a marked patrol car when he was shot near the intersection of Sierra highway and Avenue Q at a red light.

“He was just driving down the street and for no apparent reason, and we’re still looking into the specific reasons, somebody decided to shoot and murder him," Sheriff Luna said. "I’m assuming at this point because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening.”

In a statement read Monday by Luna, his family said Clinkunbroomer was engaged to be married.

Luna thanked community members who came forward with information that led to the arrest.

The person who phoned-in a tip in the investigation said they recognized the car in the wanted flyer. Sources tell the NBC4 I-Team the tipster thought they’d been involved in a road rage incident with the same car and driver in the last week.

Law enforcement officials were searching for a car they described as a "vehicle of interest" that was seen at the scene around the time of the shooting. That car was described as a dark gray 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla.

A car matching that description was towed Monday morning from outside a Palmdale home where sheriff's department SWAT officers took the suspect into custody after an hours-long standoff. Several firearms were recovered at the scene, Luna said.

Family members surrendered at the home before the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kevin Gatiano Salazar, barricaded himself inside the residence, Luna said. He came out when SWAT officers deployed chemical agents inside the home.

Clinkunbroomer was a third-generation law enforcement officer who served the department for eight years. Luna said he was a field training officer who took after his father and grandfather, who also served the force.

“We’re hurting because we lost somebody, It always hurts," Luna said. "They try to prepare you for this and no matter how much they do, it hurts bad.”

At a Monday news conference, Luna said authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Mourners gathered on Sunday to honor the fallen deputy in a vigil that attracted members of law enforcement, residents of Palmdale and Antelope Valley, and local leaders.

"For it to happen this close to home was stunning and I felt it was extremely important to be here, and that the other deputies and family know that we take this very seriously and we are heartbroken for them," said Renee Bouche, a Lancaster resident.

An emotional vigil was held to honor the life of a sheriff’s deputy who was killed in an ambush shooting in Palmdale. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 17, 2023.

Candles were held and flowers were laid at the site of the vigil, where songs were sung and prayers were recited in honor of Clinkunbroomer.

"We want to show our children that we respect law enforcement and we are there to also protect them, as they protect us," said David Tapia, a Palmdale resident. "e want them to know we are there for them as well, and I think its important as a community to keep an eye on each other and help each other out."

While the Palmdale community continues to grieve the loss of the sheriff's deputy, detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.