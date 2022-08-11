LA County Officially Moves Back Into the CDC's Medium COVID Activity Category

Los Angeles County officially moved back into the federal government's 'medium' COVID transmission category as hospitalization rates continued to fall.

The county had been in the 'high' activity category since mid-July until Thursday's change in status, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards. The 'high' activity level raised the possibility that LA County would re-instate its indoor mask mandate, but numbers soon began trending in the right direction.

The county opted against a return to indoor masking, citing steady improvements in new case and hospitalization numbers.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer originally anticipated that the county would move back into the 'medium' virus-activity category last week, but the average daily hospitalization rate remained at 10.1 per 100,000 residents in last week's CDC update.

That changed on Thursday, when updated CDC numbers put the county's hospitalization rate at 9.9 per 100,000 residents, just enough to for the downgrade.

In mid-July, the average daily rate of people being admitted to hospitals for COVID reasons topped 10 per 100,000 residents.

What does it mean for LA County residents? Not a lot because the indoor mask mandate was never re-instated.

Masks are still required in some settings, including health care facilities, homeless shelters, aboard transit vehicles and at transit centers, along with correctional facilities.

According to state figures, there were 1,098 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Thursday, down from 1,105 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 125 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 122 on Wednesday.

County officials have said that roughly 43% of the COVID-positive patients admitted to hospitals were actually admitted for virus-related illness, while the others were admitted for other reasons, with some only learning they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the county reported another 4,514 COVID-19 cases, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,342,851. Another 19 virus-related fatalities were reported, raising the overall death toll to 32,888.

The seven-day daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 12.4% as of Wednesday.