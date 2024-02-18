LA Catholics remember slain Bishop David O'Connell on 1st anniversary of death

A beloved Catholic bishop who was murdered in 2023 was remembered by the faithful across Los Angeles County on the first anniversary of his death.

“I still miss him every day," LA Archbishop José Gómez said during a Catholic event this week. "I know many of you miss him, too. He was a beautiful man, with a shepherd’s heart."

The archbishop, who previously said he was "very close" to O'Connell, recalled his colleague and friend's "warm, friendly smile."

"I know he is looking down on us this weekend from heaven, and he is smiling. I know he is praying for all of us and the work we do to share the love of Jesus in our world today," Gómez said.

Those gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Sunday also paid tribute to the late bishop.

“For the souls of all the faithful departed, especially David O’Connell, may the perpetual light shine upon them, and through the mercy of God, may they rest in peace,” a priest said.

A memorial mass was scheduled to commemorate the man, who was known as “Bishop Dave” among some people within the LA archdiocese, on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the San Gabriel Mission.

O’Connell was found dead Feb. 18 in 2023 at his archdiocese-owned home in Hacienda Heights. Authorities said he had been shot multiple times in the upper torso.

Carlos Medina, the husband of the bishop’s housekeeper, has been charged with murdering O’Connell. Medina pleaded not guilty in March after being arrested just two days after his alleged murder of O’Connell following an hours-long standoff at his home in the 2400 block of Kenwood Avenue in Torrance.

LA County Sheriff Luna said two firearms were recovered at Medina's home. Medina also performed handyman work at the bishop's home, authorities said.

The 61-year-old faces up to 35 years to life in prison if convicted, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón whose office filed a special allegation.

Investigators zeroed in on Medina after a tipster called to report that he was acting "strange" and had made comments about O'Connell owing him money following the bishop's death, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

O’Connell had been born in County Cork, Ireland in 1953 and named an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Archdiocese. He had served as a priest and bishop in LA County for more than 45 years.

Since his death, community members and public officials have paid tribute to O’Connell, whom they recalled as compassionate, especially to immigrants and other marginalized people.