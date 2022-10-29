California

The Winning Numbers For Saturday Night's $825 Million Powerball Have Been Drawn

By Heather Navarro

The numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 with a Powerball of 23.

The Powerball craze surges on in Southern California, as the jackpot grows to $825 million, the fifth largest in U.S. history.

The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A ticket sold at a Rancho Cucamonga store hit five of the six winning Powerball numbers in Wednesday's drawing, netting $1,556,855.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $825 Million (estimate) – October 29, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

There were also no winning tickets sold in the latest Mega Millions drawing. The estimated jackpot in that drawing, set for Tuesday, will grow to $87 million.

Three tickets with all five numbers, but no Mega, were sold. Two sold in Florida and Missouri were with $2 million, while one sold in West Virginia was worth $1 million. The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 4, 18, 31, 53, 69 and the Mega number was 7.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and powerball number 24. Video aired during Today in LA on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

This article tagged under:

CalifornialotteryPowerball
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us