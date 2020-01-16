LA-Bound Flight Returns to Newark after Flames Seen by Wing

A passenger aboard a United Airlines jetliner captured alarming video of flames near a wing outside her window before the LA-bound plane turned around early Thursday and headed back to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

Video taken by the Long Beach resident showed flames soon after Flight 757 had taken off.

"I was scared. I didn't know what was happening," said passenger Gabby Guzy. "It shot a few more times after that. Then it stopped, and everyone was kind of quietly freaking out."

Guzy said it appeared fire was coming from an engine.

“My sister said she thought it was lights but I knew it was fire from the engine. I kept reassuring myself we'd be OK because we had only been in the air for a minute," she said.

In a statement, United said the flight returned because of a “mechanical issue.” The airline said the flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally.

The airline was working to get the passengers to Los Angeles.