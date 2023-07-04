Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky deny divorce rumors: ‘Yes, we have had a rough year'

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are denying recent divorce reports.

After reports surfaced that they had decided to call it quits after 27 years of marriage, the couple issued a joint statement on Instagram, saying that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they wrote.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 54, and her real estate agent husband, 53, tied the knot in January 1996. Their relationship has been in the spotlight over the years, especially on "RHOBH," which Richards joined in 2010.

Upon celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021, Richards told Bravo that their marriage was one of her "biggest accomplishments."

"It’s refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal. And we’re really proud to be good role models to our daughters," Richards told Bravo.

In the same interview, Umansky said that being married to Richards for so long has been "great and beautiful," adding "I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her."

The couple have three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards also has an older daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Umansky, who also stars in Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills," told Bravo that their family is "super tight" and "love to all be together."

"I think that that’s kind of a critical, important piece for the longevity and the goodness of the family is for all of us to be able to get along," he said. "We're a package deal," Richards added.

In light of recent events, it's unclear if Richards and Umansky will appear together on future episodes of "Buying Beverly Hills" or "RHOBH." Their statement, however, makes it clear that despite being in the public eye, they plan to "work through our issues privately."

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Richards and Umansky for comment, but did not hear back at the time this story was published.

