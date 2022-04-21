Krum ISd

Texas HS Teacher Jumps Into Action to Save Choking Student

Carly Lovelace, an English teacher at Krum High School, was teaching her class Thursday morning when one of her students jumped from her chair in a panic

A split moment decision by a Texas teacher on Thursday saved the life of one of her students.

Carly Lovelace, an English teacher at Krum High School, was teaching her class Thursday morning when one of her students jumped from her chair in a panic.

That's when Lovelace realized the student was choking.

The student ran into the hallway but was quickly followed by her teacher.

Lovelace immediately wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

After several attempts, the lid of a water bottle finally dislodged and the student collapsed into Lovelace's arms.

"Mrs. Lovelace's instant action is truly heroic," said Krum ISD Superintendent Dr. Jason Cochran. "Seeing this student embrace Mrs. Lovelace for so long after being saved is inspiring to me and inspiring to others in the profession; that relationship right there is why teachers come into this profession."

The student received the proper medical attention by the school nurse and is doing okay.

