Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant To Receive Area Emmy Governors Award

Bryant was a legendary fixture on Southern California television screens during his 20 seasons with the Lakers as he helped them to five NBA championships.

By City News Service

Kobe Bryant and his family
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was selected Wednesday as the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award for his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.

The award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

Timeline: A Look Back at Kobe Bryantu0026#8217;s NBA Career

U.S. & World

George Floyd 9 hours ago

Analysis: As US Reckons Over Race, Trump Becomes a Bystander

Minneapolis 11 hours ago

Live Updates: Top General Says He Should Not Have Walked With Trump After Protesters Removed

Bryant was selected for the award by the Television Academy's Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee. He was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, the regional sports network that carries the Lakers.

Bryant was a legendary fixture on Southern California television screens during his 20 seasons with the Lakers as he helped them to five NBA championships.

The award will be presented at the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards July 18. The ceremony will be streamed on Emmys.com beginning at 7 p.m.

The 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in foggy weather in Calabasas.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Kobe Bryant
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us