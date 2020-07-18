Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Posthumously Receives Area Emmy Governors Award

Bryant was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, the regional sports network that carries the Lakers games.

By City News Service

FILE - In this June 7, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file

The late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant posthumously received the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmys Governors Award for his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.

Composer John Williams presented and accepted the award on behalf of the Bryant family during Saturday's virtual ceremony that originated from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

Williams was a close friend of Bryant and composed the score for the Oscar-winning 2017 animated short film, "Dear Basketball," which Bryant wrote and narrated.

The award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

Bryant was selected for the award by the Television Academy's Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee. He was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, the regional sports network that carries the Lakers games.

He was a legendary fixture on Southern California television screens during his 20 seasons with the Lakers as he helped them to five NBA championships.

The 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in foggy weather in Calabasas.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

