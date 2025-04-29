Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural vandalized in downtown LA

A mural featuring Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles has been vandalized.

The mural is on the side of a building at the corner of 14th and Main streets. Black and white paint cover the artwork that honors the Hall of Fame basketball player, who won five NBA championships and played his entire career with the Lakers, and his teen daughter.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The mural depicts Bryant holding his young daughter, who is holding a basketball, and kissing her on the cheek.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna Bryant, were on a helicopter when it crashed Jan. 26, 2020 into a hillside in the Calabasas area northwest of Los Angeles.

Police have not identified any suspects in the vandalism.