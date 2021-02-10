Knott's Berry Farm to Reopen For Taste of Boysenberry Festival

Knott's Berry Farm announced Tuesday it will reopen March 5 for Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival which take place on select dates through May 2.

More than 65 "boysenberry-infused food and drinks" will be available at the festival, a park official said.

The fare will include a beer cheese soup with boysenberry drizzle and brown butter croutons, beef tips with creamy boysenberry mashed potatoes, and boysenberry barbecue carne asada pizza with cilantro and onions.

Drinks include boysenberry lemonade with basil and boysenberry ICEE float with vanilla soft serve.

Guests can also buy boysenberry-inspired merchandise like clothes, kitchenware and sweets.

To help guard against spreading coronavirus, guests will have their temperatures checked upon admittance and must wear a face covering.

The festival will be open select Mondays through Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and select Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

A tasting card purchased in advance is required for admission. Tasting cards for children and adults 12 years old and older are $45 plus tax and include five food tastings. Junior tasting cards for ages 3-11 are $20 plus tax and include three tastings.

Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott's Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit.

In order to manage proper physical distancing of guests, Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.

