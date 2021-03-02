Job seekers can sign up for an online hiring fair featuring positions with the Knott's Berry Farm amusement park as it prepares to reopen following a year of pandemic restrictions.

About 1,700 jobs will be offered during the Buena Park theme park’s hiring event scheduled for March 13. Positions include amusement operators, food services, merchandise, lifeguards, cleaning, park services and others.

Interested? Candidates can register u003ca href=u0022https://bit.ly/2YXOGJFu0022u003ehereu003c/au003e.

The online recruitment day will include information on available jobs and individual interviews with recruitment teams. The park also offers virtual orientation to help employees prepare to start work.

"As our community slowly reopens, we are excited to introduce a virtual recruiting day that offers a safe and informative way to connect new prospects with our recruiting teams now," said Jon Storbeck, general manager of Knott 's Berry Farm.

Knott's Berry Farm offers flexible hours and many benefits for its associates, including discounts, rewards and recognition programs, and exclusive events.

Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City remain closed due to pandemic restrictions. Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel, California Marketplace and Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant's outdoor dining area are open.

Orange County was anticipating a move into the state's less restrictive red pandemic tier this week. To get to the red tier, the county has to have a case rate per 100,000 population of 4 to 7, a positivity rate of 5% to 8% and a Health Equity Quartile rate of 5.3% to 8%.

The red tier allows for many more businesses and organizations to reopen. For instance, retail stores could allow for half capacity instead of 25%, and museums, zoos and aquariums could reopen for indoor activities at 25% capacity, as could movie theaters, gyms and restaurants.

