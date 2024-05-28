A viral video posted to social media shows a group of what appears to be teens giving a step-by-step tutorial on how to sneak into Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park.

At least two people are seen hopping the fence and walking right into the park.

“I think that is pure insanity and I can’t believe anybody would post that and show their criminal activity,” Debbie Rodriguez said.

Knotts Berry Farm released a statement saying, “We are aware of the two individuals who trespassed into the park on the evening of May 20…Safety is always our top priority. This behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone found trespassing on Knott’s property is subject to arrest and may be permanently barred from the park. We contacted Buena Park Police Department and provided images of these two individuals as well as our security teams and will continue to review measures to protect the park and work with local authorities on these situations.”

A park spokesperson told NBC4 that investigators believe the same group may be connected to other trespassing incidents at local venues, including tone at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood back in February. The video shows two teens shooting hoops and spraying a fire extinguisher on the court, which is still under construction.

“It makes me disappointed and sad that they would feel it’s okay to do it and to show it,” Rodriguez said.

Paige Rodriguez said her friends can’t stop talking about the viral Knotts video.

“I mean that’s pretty impressive. Look at him, going through all of that,” Paige said. “At the end of the day, it’s gonna get you in trouble so I don’t think you should do it.”

It seems no one was pleased to see a few sour berries try to spoil the fun for the whole bunch.

“I really don’t think you should be posting that sort of stuff online to influence children and stuff,” 17-year-old Angel Gonzalez said.

“You could get hurt, you could get impaled, you’re just going to hurt yourself at the end of the day,” 19-year-old Nicholas Ortega said.