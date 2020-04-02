Knocking Back Too Many ‘Quarantinis’? Here’s How to Keep Drinking in Check

It’s not just hand sanitizer and toilet paper that have been flying off the shelves — alcohol has been selling like crazy too. As more people began sheltering in their homes throughout the month of March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, retail alcohol sales in the U.S. started to rise along with sales of cleaning products, TP, and food, showing just how important our drinking rituals are even (and maybe especially) in a crisis, according to NBC News.

Compared with March 2019, retail sales of alcohol saw a big spike across all categories from wine and spirits to beer and hard cider, according to Nielsen, a global marketing research firm based in New York City — and it doesn’t look like this trend is about to stop either.

At this point, 46 states have either closed or limited the operations of restaurants and bars. And in many of the states that have enacted sweeping closures of nonessential businesses, liquor stores — along with grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals — have been designated “essential” and are permitted to stay open.

While the spike in sales may be good for the alcohol industry (which is taking a big hit in its on-premise sector), the stockpiling of booze may not be good for everybody.

