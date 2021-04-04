Some Huntington Beach residents found flyers near their homes Sunday, promoting the Ku Klux Klan.

The discovery comes about a week before “white lives matter” demonstrations are scheduled to take place across the country, the Orange County Register reported.

One resident spotted the KKK propaganda on the south end of 19th street and notified police about 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntington Beach Lt. Julio Mendez told the newspaper.

The flyers featured a drawing of a robed-and-hooded figure standing in front of a burning cross beneath the words “white lives do matter,” which was shared on social media posts, the paper reported.

Shaun Wallace was walking his dog down 18th street when he came across a neighbor who appeared upset while holding one of the fliers at about 7:30 a.m., the paper reported. The two of them collected at least 14 that were left in the area, then dumped them in the garbage.

“It's really disheartening to see openly racist material in our neighborhood,” Wallace told the Register. “Almost everyone who lives in this area that I've shown this to feels the same way.”

However, Wallace also told the newspaper there are people who hold bigoted views in his community, and other Huntington Beach residents he has communicated with online have defended the propaganda, which asserts that some “white people” are afraid to “stand up for their heritage because they are afraid of being called a racist.”

He disagrees with them, but is glad that conversations regarding bigotry, diversity and inclusivity are happening in his community.

“We should own this as a community, not push this issue away,” Wallace told the newspaper.